MP's COVID-19 Count Zooms to 938; No Fresh Death Reported

Bhopal, Apr 15 (PTI) With 181 more persons testing positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh, their tally climbed to 938 on Wednesday, health officials said.

However, no fresh death was reported in the past 24 hours in the state, where the fatality count stood at 53, they said.

The viral disease expanded its footprint to two new districts, taking their number to 26 out of the total 52 districts in the state.

COVID-19 patients were detected for the first time in Agar Malwa and Alirajpur districts on Wednesday, they said.

Worst-hit Indore's tally rose to 544 cases with the addition of 117 new cases in the last 24 hours, the officials said.

"A report from a Delhi-based laboratory has found 117 more people of Indore infected with the coronavirus. Now, the number of COVID-19 cases in the city has gone up to 544. Of these, 37 patients have so far died during treatment," Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Praveen Jadia said.

"Most of the new patients from Indore are either relatives or close acquaintances of people who earlier tested positive for coronavirus. All those who came in contact with these patients have already been isolated as a precaution," Jadia said.

Nine more cases were reported in Bhopal, which took the tally of COVID-19 patients in the state capital to 167, the officials said.

With 22 more persons testing positive for COVID-19, the number of such cases in Khargone has gone up to 39, the third highest in the state after Indore and Bhopal, said the health officials.

Of the 53 deaths recorded so far, Indore alone accounts for 37. So far, five persons have died in Bhopal, six in Ujjain, three in Khargone and one each in Chhindwara and Dewas.

Apart from Indore and Bhopal, Morena district has recorded 14 cases, Jabalpur 12, Ujjain 30 (4 new), Hoshangabad 16 (one new), Khargone 39 (22 new), Barwani 22 (5 new), Raisen 04, Gwalior six, Khandwa 16 (one new), Dewas 15 (8 new), Sheopur 03, Vidisha 13, Chhindwara 04, Satna two, Dhar 3, Shivpuri two, Ratlam 12 (10 new), Shajapur 4, Mandsaur two and Betul, Tikamgarh and Sagar one each.

On Wednesday, first COVID-19 positive cases were found in Agar Malwa (3) and Alirajpur (1), the officials said.

One COVID-19 patient hails from another state.

So far, 64 coronavirus patients have recovered and returned home, the officials said.

As many as 290 containment areas have been established across cities in the state to stem the spread of the deadly virus, they said.

