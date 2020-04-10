Mumbai: 6 Held for Good Friday Prayer Assembly in Dharavi

Mumbai, Apr 10 (PTI) Six people were arrested in Mumbai's Dharavi area for assembling to offer prayers on the occasion of Good Friday in violation of lockdown norms in place for the novel coronavirus outbreak, said police.

Police got a tip-off that some people had gathered in a room in Gandhinagar society for prayers, and six were held under sections of IPC and Epidemic Diseases Act for disobeying official orders, and later released on bail, an official said.

Dharavi, one of the most congested urban clusters in the world, has seen several COVID-19 cases and authorities are taking all efforts to ensure it does not emerge as a hotspot in the metropolis. PT DC

