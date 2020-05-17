Mumbai Cop Dies, Coronavirus Test Report Awaited

Mumbai, May 17 (PTI) A 46-year-old police constable attached to a unit of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Mumbai died in the early hours on Sunday, an official said.

He was suffering from typhoid and was also diabetic, the official said, adding that results of a coronavirus test conducted on him are awaited.

The deceased was on leave since May 11 for typhoid and his condition was showing improvement, the official said.

"He complained of breathlessness at around 3 am, following which he was rushed to civic-run Nair hospital and later to Bhatia hospital, where doctors declared him dead before admission," he said.

A total of 11 police personnel have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in Maharashtra so far while many others have tested positive for the viral infection.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)