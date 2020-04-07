Mumbai COVID-19 Tally Mounts to 590 with 100 New Deaths: BMC

Mumbai, April 7 (PTI) At least 100 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Mumbai on Tuesday, taking the total number of the affected people so far to 590, the civic body said.

Simultaneously, the death toll rose to 40 with five people succumbing to the infection, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated in a release.

"The rise in the cases is seen because 55 patients are diagnosed amongst the contacts in high risk containment area as a result of screening clinics and vigorous contact tracingefforts by the health teams," it said.

