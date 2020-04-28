Mumbai Local Court Grants Bail to Bandra Incident Accused

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI): A Bandra Court on Tuesday has granted bail to Vinay Dubey who was arrested in connection with the gathering of migrants at Bandra earlier this month."A Bandra Court today granted bail to accused Vinay Dubey on a personal bond of Rs 15,000," said an official source.Dubey has been accused of inciting migrants through his social media posts calling for action.He was booked under Sections 117 (abetting offence by more than 10 persons), 153 A (promoting enmity between groups), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread disease dangerous to life) and 505-2 (statements creating or promoting enmity between classes) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3 of The Epidemic Diseases Act for threatening to launch an agitation on April 18.On April 14, more than 1,000 migrant workers had gathered outside the railway station in Bandra, demanding transport facility to go back to their hometowns, merely hours after the extension of the lockdown till May 3 was announced. (ANI)

