Mumbai Metro Organises Online Training Sessions

Mumbai, Apr 13 (PTI) Amid the lockdown, Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation (MMMOCL) on Monday said it has organised online training sessions for its trainees at L&T Metro Training Academy in Hyderabad.

Nearly 41 candidates, including 18 women, recruited as station controllers cum train operators were deputed for training at the academy, which started on March 9.

"However, due to the national lockdown, the classes were suspended. Now, on the direction of metropolitan commissioner RA Rajeev, classes have been restarted through the online platform," MMMOCL said in a statement.

These online training classes are being held in hotel rooms where trainees are put in, using smart TV or mobile or even laptops, it said.

MMMOCL is implementing various metro projects in the megapolis

"One of the trainees who went to Amaravati to attend personal emergency and got stuck up there, is also able to attend online classes. During the session trainees can also interact with faculty and get their doubts clarified," the statement said.

