Mumbai Police Assistant Sub-inspector Dies of COVID-19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 (ANI): Mumbai Police on Sunday informed about the death of assistant sub-inspector (ASI) attached to the Vinoba Bhave Nagar Police Station and said he was battling coronavirus. "Mumbai Police regrets to inform about the unfortunate demise of ASI Sunil Dattatray Kalgutkar from Vinoba Bhave Nagar Police Station. ASI Kalgutkar had been battling Coronavirus. We pray for his soul to rest in peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kalgutkar family," Mumbai police tweeted on Sunday.The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has risen to 20,228 with 1,165 new cases reported on Saturday, state Public Health Department said.According to the official media bulletin, 48 deaths were reported due to the infection from the state on Saturday.The number of COVID-19 patients discharged after full recovery from the disease reached 3,800 with 330 patients discharged yesterday. (ANI)

