Mumbai's COVID-19 Cases Cross 15,000-mark; Death Toll 595

Mumbai, May 13 (PTI) The count of coronavirus positive patients in Mumbai crossed the 15,000-mark on Wednesday after 800 more persons were found infected, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the country's financial rose to 15,581 from 14,781 after new patients were found in the past 24 hours, it said.

The civic body said that the death toll in the city grew to 595 as coronavirus claimed 40 more lives.

Of the 800 new cases detected in the last 24 hours, 198 tested positive in the tests conducted at various private labs, the BMC said.

The first coronavirus positive case in the megapolis was found on March 11, while the first death due to the infection was reported on March 17, it added.

