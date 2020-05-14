Mumbai's COVID-19 Cases Up by 998 to 16,579; Death Toll 621

Mumbai, May 14 (PTI) In the biggest ever single-day rise of coronavirus positive cases in Mumbai so far, as many as 998 new COVID-19 patients were found on Thursday, taking the city's tally to 16,579, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

As the virus claimed 25 more lives in the metropolis, the death toll increased to 621, it said.

Of the 998 cases, 364 had been confirmed by private labs and these cases were registered with the BMC on Thursday.

The civic body also informed that so far 4,234 patients have been discharged after recovery, with 443 of them being sent back home from hospitals on Thursday alone.

