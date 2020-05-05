Nadia Nadim Signs Contract Extension with Paris Saint-Germain

Paris [France], May 5 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain on Monday announced that Nadia Nadim has signed a contract extension with the club.After signing a new contract, Nadim extended her stay at the club until June 30, 2021.Since joining in 2019, the 32-year-old Nadim played 30 matches for the club, scoring 15 goals.Expressing joy over joining the club, Nadim said she has been living her dream for the past one and a half years."Everything in my daily life has been amazing since moving to Paris. I'm not exaggerating when I say that I have been living my dream for the past one and a half years," the club's official website quoted Nadim as saying."From when I wake up in the morning until I go to bed in the evening, I've spent every day with a smile on my face, in a way that I never experienced before. Finally, I'm enjoying life to the fullest," she added. (ANI)

