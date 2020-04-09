Nagpur Cops File Case Against Five for 'derogatory' FB Post

Nagpur, Apr 9 (PTI)Police on Thursdayfiled a case against five persons for sharing and liking a "derogatory" post related to a minority community on Facebook, officials said.

A lawyer, Mir Nagman Ali, had filed an complaint at the Makapur police station against the main accused, Ashok Jetha (31), a resident of Nagpur who had sharedthe FB post and four others, who had liked the post, police said.

Of the four who had liked the "derogatory" post, two are from Chhattisgarh, one from Mumbai and a local resident, they said.

The main accused was known to the complainant-lawyer and was his FB friend, the police said.

The complainant, which browsing his FB account, found the objectionable post shared by Jetha and subsequently registered the complaint.

The police registered the case against the five persons under relevant sections of the IPC, the IT Act, 2000 and the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

