Nagpur Media Associations Condemn Maha Govt's Newspaper Move

Nagpur, Apr 18 (PTI) The Maharashtra Union of Working Journalists (MUWJ), Nagpur Union of Working Journalists (NUWJ) and Patrakar Club of Nagpur on Saturday condemned the Uddhav Thackeray government for not allowing door-to-door delivery of newspapers and magazines in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

State Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta issued an order which stated that "the print media is exempted from the lockdown from April 20, but, given the extent of spread of COVID-19, door to door delivery of newspaper and magazines is prohibited".

In a press statement, the media associations said, " People look for news and information that affects their lives and find newspapers as the most authentic source. It is nothing short of sounding a death knell for the enormously reliable source of information dissemination and news happenings, impacting everyone's life. This order tantamount to gag on media freedom."

