Nagpur Varsity Seeks ICMR Nod for Coronavirus Testing Facility

Nagpur, Apr 15 (PTI)Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) has submitted a proposal to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for setting up a coronavirus testing facility on its campus here, an official said on Wednesday.

The varsity proposes to make the facility available for public at affordable charges, a release said.

"As per the ICMR statement issued on April 1, there area total of 126 laboratories that havebeen approved and supported by the government. However, testing facilities for this dreadful virus, COVID-19, are inadequate in Vidarbha region (in east Maharashtra). Presently, this facility is available only in a few government medical colleges in Nagpur," it said.

The varsity is sending a proposal to ICMR for granting permission to set up a COVID-19 Testing Facility Centre at its campus, which could be made available for general public at an affordable price, it said.

RTMNU PRO Shyam Dhond told PTI on Wednesday that the varsity is providing 500 cooked food packets two times a day to the needy people through its community kitchen.

He said varsity employees have donated their one day's salary, totalling about Rs 16 lakh, to the Maharashtra CM relief fund to fight coronavirus.

