Nanded: 2 Leopards Found Dead Within Week, 3 Persons Detained

Aurangabad, Apr 19 (PTI) Two leopards were found dead in Tallari-Zalakwadi forest area in Nanded district of Maharashtra within four days, and three persons have been detained in this connection, an official said on Sunday.

A leopard was found dead on Saturday on a farm in Kinvat tehsil of Nanded district. Three days prior to that a female leopard had also been found dead around the same place. A carcass of a dog was also spotted there, he said.

"We have sent the carcasses of the three animals for post-mortem, but the reports are yet to come. This is a suspicious case and we have detained three persons for interrogation," Shivnath Vaze, a forest official from Kinvat told PTI.

"The body parts of all the three animals were found intact. But the reason behind their death will be confirmed in the post-mortem reports," he added.

