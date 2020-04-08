Naxal Carrying Reward of Rs 1 Lakh Arrested in C'garh

Raipur, Apr 8 (PTI) A naxal, carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, was arrested in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Wednesday, police said.

The District Reserve Guard and local police nabbed Midiam Hurra (20) from a forest under Kirandul police station limits, located around 400 km from here, Dantewada superintendent of police Abhishek Pallava said.

Hurra, who had joined the outlawed CPI (Maoist) in 2016, was active as a member of Local Guerilla Squad (LGS) under Malangir area committee of Maoists, he said.

He was allegedly involved in the blast that killed seven security personnel at Kirandul area in May 2018, the official said.

Hurra, who had a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, was also allegedly involved in killing a man from Tikanpal village in November last year, he said.

