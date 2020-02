Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 28 (ANI): A senior Naxal leader on Friday surrendered before Gadchiroli police with his AK 47 rifle on Thursday.Vilas Kolha was involved in as many as 147 serious offences.Kolha was carrying a reward of Rs 8.50 lakh on his head. (ANI)

