Naxals Torch 3 Trucks in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 (ANI): Naxals torched three trucks involved in road construction work in Dhanora area of Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district.This comes days after two security personnel lost their lives and three others sustained injuries in an encounter with Naxals in Poyarkothi-Koparshi forest in Bhamragarh.Sub-Inspector of Police Dhanaji Honmane (30) and constable Kishor Atram were killed in an ambush by Naxals. The clash took place in the forest near Aldandi-Gundurwahi village under Kothi police station limits in Bhamragad taluka in Gadchiroli. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)