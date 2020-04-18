Naxals Torch Vehicles, Road Construction Machines in C'garh

Rajnandgaon, Apr 18 (PTI) Naxals set on fire seven vehicles and machines engaged in road construction work at three places on Friday evening in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district, police said.

The incident took place under Kohka police station limits and around a dozen Naxals were involved in the raids at the three places, an official said.

"Around a dozen ultras stormed the construction site between Pugda-Karvetola villages and burnt a mixture machine, a motorcycle and a tractor. They then set on fire two trucks and a excavator at Sambalpur village and another excavator at Gattegahan village," he said.

Posters at the site have accused the road contractor of making poor quality roads and asked them to pay heed to villagers or face consequences, the official said, adding that, unlike earlier, the Naxal posters did not speak of opposition to road works in the region.

