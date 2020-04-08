NCP Welcomes SC Directive to Centre on Free COVID-19 Tests

Mumbai, Apr 8 (PTI) The NCP on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Courts directive to the Centre on ensuring conducting COVID-19 tests in approved government or private laboratories free of cost.

"The Supreme Court asked the central government on Wednesday to ensure the testing facility for Covid-19 is made available free of cost to all citizens in government as well as private labs. We welcome this important directive of the supreme court," NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said.

Earlier in the day, the apex court directed that COVID-19 tests in approved government or private laboratories should be conducted free of cost and the Centre should immediately issue directions in this regard.

The top court said the private hospitals, including laboratories, have an important role to play in containing the scale of the pandemic by extending philanthropic services in the hour of national crisis.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and S Ravindra Bhat, which heard the matter via video conferencing, said that tests relating to COVID-19 or coronavirus must be carried out in NABL accredited Labs or any agencies approved by WHO or ICMR.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)