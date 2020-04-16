NCW Asks UP DGP to Action Against Culprits, Those Recording Woman Being Shot

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): The National Commission For Women on Thursday wrote to the Director General of Police (DGP) Uttar Pradesh to investigate the matter where a 60-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead and the neighbours recorded the video instead of helping the victim."The National Commission for Women has come across a media report captioned--`60-year-old woman shot dead in UP, neighbors filmed it but no one helped'. It appeared on a news channel, wherein it is stated that a man shoots a 60-year-old woman at close range, not once, but twice, in a video that has emerged from Uttar Pradesh," a NCW release said. It said the Commission is perturbed by the video that has been filmed by neighbours who did nothing to help the woman as she cried for help until the second shot killed her. NCW wrote to the DGP to investigate the matter and take appropriate action against the accused.It said those video-recording the crime scene must also be punished as per the relevant provisions of law. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)