NDMC Engineer Tests Positive for COVID-19

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) An engineer of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, officials here said.

The engineer was tasked with building maintenance and was also working during the lockdown period, they said.

"One NDMC engineer has been tested positive for COVID-19. Contact-tracing is being done as per protocol and necessary action would be taken. Entire Palika Kendra is being disinfected," a senior NDMC official said.

