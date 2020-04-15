NDRF Launches 24/7 Helpline to Provide Assistance to People During Lockdown

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Wednesday said it has launched a round-the-clock helpline, over phone and social media, to provide assistance to the needy during the ongoing lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The helpline, 9711077372, can be contacted by phone or through WhatsApp, it said.

The federal force can also be reached for help by tagging its Twitter handle @NDRFHQ and email: ndrf-helpline@gov.in.

"All possible help will be rendered in coordination with the local administration," an NDRF spokesperson said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of the three-week nationwide lockdown for another 19 days till May 3 to battle the coronavirus pandemic but indicated easing some curbs after April 20 in areas which are not hotspots to allow some “select necessary activities”.

The first phase of the lockdown was from March 25-April 14.

The helpline is being operated from the force's headquarters in Delhi.

The NDRF was raised in 2006 and has its 12 battalions comprising over 13,000 personnel at various locations in the country.

