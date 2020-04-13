Need to Conduct More Tests, Build Capacity to Treat COVID-19 Cases: Expert

Jaipur, Apr 13 (PTI) An increase in testing with a focus on building capacity to treat coronavirus cases can help check the spread of the infection, an expert said here on Monday.

Dr S D Gupta, chairman of the Indian Institute of Health Management research, said, "We must follow a system to find cases, conduct more tests and expand our capacity to treat and isolate.”

“India has an incredible capacity and resilience to fight such cases. If those things are put in place, we can think of a successful exit from the lockdown," he added in an online seminar on Monday.

Dr Gupta, who is also a member of the CM's advisory panel for COVID-19, said India is reaping the benefit of taking quick and timely action to contain the pandemic.

Till date, 1.87 lakh tests have been conducted and the capacity for more tests is being built, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)