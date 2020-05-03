Nepal Cabinet Recommends President to Summon Budget Session of Parliament from May 8

World. (File Image)

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 3 (ANI): The Nepali Cabinet has recommended to President Bidya Devi Bhandari to call the Budget Session of Parliament from May 8.Bhandari summoned the sessions of the upper and lower houses of the Parliament as per Article 93 (1) of the Constitution, on the recommendation of the Council of Ministers, The Himalayan Times reported citing the office of the President.A meeting of the Cabinet held at the Prime Minister's official residence in Baluwatar on Sunday decided to recommend to the President to summon the house session from May 8.The President's Office will now release a notice regarding the matter.During the session, the parliamentarians will hold extensive deliberations on the budget as well as the government's policies and programmes for the upcoming financial year. (ANI)

