Nepal Lifts Local Travel Curbs for Two Days to Allow People Leave Kathmandu

Kathmandu, Apr 9 (PTI) Nepal on Thursday decided to allow Nepalese stuck in Kathmandu to return to their home in other districts by resuming operation of long route vehicles for two days.

The government took the decision as thousands of people wishing to return home from Kathmandu are stuck in the capital city due to the nationwide lockdown imposed till April 15.

However, no vehicles will be allowed to enter Kathmandu from outside districts.

The government said that those wishing to leave Kathmandu for outside districts can return to their home on Friday and Saturday.

The three-week long lockdown in Nepal entered 17th day even as the number of COVID-19 positive cases remained nine for the past 96 hours.

The government has so far tested around 3,000 samples for coronavirus, according to Health Ministry spokesperson.

There are at present 7,940 people quarantined in different parts of the country and 117 people are kept in isolation.

To control spread of coronavirus, the government initially imposed an 8-day lockdown in March, but later extended it twice, on April 1 and April 7 till April 15.

International and domestic flights have been halted till April end and all long route bus services also remained suspended till mid-April.

Meanwhile, local authorities quarantined 25 people, including 14 Indian nationals and 11 Nepalese, in Saptari district in South–East Nepal as they violated the lockdown.

