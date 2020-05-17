Nepal Registers Second Death from COVID-19

World. (File Image)

Kathmandu, May 17 (PTI) A 25-year-old man, who was staying in a quarantine facility after returning from India on May 12, died on Sunday due to COVID-19, becoming the second casualty of the novel coronavirus in the country, officials said.

The man, who had a fever and was suffering from diarrhea since Saturday night, died on Sunday morning in quarantine at Narainapur in Banke, Health Ministry's spokesperson Bikas Devkota told reporters.

"His swab specimen was collected for testing, which has come out positive,” Devkota said.

The man from Narainapur Municipality of Banke district in Western Nepal was in the quarantine facility after returning from India to Nepal on May 12, said Dr Samir Adhikari, the health ministry's deputy spokesperson.

Nepal registered its first COVID-19 death on Saturday after a 29-year-old woman died following breathing difficulty.

The woman from Bahrabise Municipality of Sindhupalchowk district who died on Thursday was confirmed as coronavirus positive during PCR test at the National Public Health Laboratory here, the ministry said in a statement.

As of Sunday, 292 people tested positive for coronavirus in the country. So far, 28,160 tests have been conducted and there are 254 active cases while 36 have recovered in the country. Two persons have died.

