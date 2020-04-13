Nepal Reports 2 New Coronavirus Cases; Total at 14

World. (File Image)

Kathmandu, Apr 13 (PTI) Nepal reported two new coronavirus cases on Monday taking the total number of infected persons in the country to 14.

The Ministry of Health said a 65-year-old woman from Kailali district and a 19-year-old man from Rautahat district had tested positive for COVID-19. Of the 14 virus cases, one patient has recovered.

So far 5,691 people have been tested for coronavirus in the Himalayan nation with 519 tests conducted in the last 24 hour.

Meanwhile, 14 Nepali citizens have so far died of coronavirus abroad.

According to the Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA), eight Nepali citizens have died in the UK, five in the US and one in the United Arab Emirates.

In total, 665 Nepali citizens living in foreign countries are infected with the virus.

Among them, 500 are in the US, 100 in the UK, 18 in Spain, 10 in the UAE, nine in Australia, eight in Portugal, five in Kuwait, four each in Germany and Saudi Arabia, and one each in Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar and Hong Kong, the NRNA said, adding that the data does not include those living in India.

The Nepal government has imposed nationwide lockdown till April 15, which is most likely to get extended.

"The lockdown will not be lifted any time soon," Prime Minister KP Oli said during his video conference with chief ministers of all seven provinces.

Globally, the novel coronavirus has killed 114,215 people and infected over 1.8 million people.

