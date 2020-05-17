Nepal Reports Second Coronavirus Death

World. (File Image)

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 17 (ANI): Nepal has reported second coronavirus death after a 25-year-old youth from Banke district succumbed to the infection.Bikash Devkota, the spokesperson at Ministry of Health and Population, confirmed the fatality during a press briefing on Sunday."A painful information for us all. Banke's Narainapur-5 resident, a 25-year-old male, who was in quarantine since May 12 has passed away. He had a travel history to India. He had high fever and diarrhoea. He died at 6:40 am. The sample was taken and the report turned out to be positive," Devkota said."He (the second fatality) was sick since his arrival at the quarantine. Since last evening, (Saturday) he started vomiting and had diarrhoea. His condition worsened and complained of shortness in breath," Narainapur Village Council Ward-5 Chairman Krishnachandra Maurya told ANI over the phone.Nepal on Saturday had reported the first death due to coronavirus as a 29-year-old postpartum woman from Sindhupalchowk district succumbed to the deadly virus.As per the local representative, an addition of 38 people are present in a particular quarantine facility set up in a local school in Banke district.Final rites are being carried out as per the guidelines set by the Health Ministry where the minimal number of people are required to be present in the procession.Till date, Nepal has recorded a total of 292 cases of COVID-19 with two fatalities and 36 recoveries. The lockdown has been enforced in the country since March 24. (ANI)

