Nepal Says No Relaxation in Curbs on Local Travel

Kathmandu, Apr 9 (PTI) The Nepal government on Thursday went back on a reported decision to lift the ban imposed on the plying of vehicles on Friday and Saturday to allow people stranded here due to the coronavirus outbreak to return to their homes in other districts.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishwor Pokharel said no decision has been taken regarding lifting halt imposed on vehicles for Friday and Saturday to allow people to leave Kathmandu to return their homes during lockdown.

However, earlier, an aide to the deputy prime minister, who is also the coordinator of the high-level coronavirus control committee, told reporters in Kathmandu that the government will lift the restrictions for two days.

"No decision has been made to lift ban on vehicular movement for two days, as reported in some media outlets," says a statement issued by Pokharel.

Thousands of people wishing to return home from Kathmandu are stuck in the capital city due to the nationwide lockdown imposed till April 15.

The three-week long lockdown in Nepal entered 17th day on Thursday even as the number of COVID-19 positive cases remained nine for the past 96 hours.

The government has so far tested around 3,000 samples for coronavirus, according to Health Ministry spokesperson.

There are at present 7,940 people quarantined in different parts of the country and 117 people are kept in isolation.

To control spread of coronavirus, the government initially imposed an 8-day lockdown in March, but later extended it twice, on April 1 and April 7 till April 15.

International and domestic flights have been halted till April end and all long route bus services also remained suspended till mid-April.

Meanwhile, local authorities quarantined 25 people, including 14 Indian nationals and 11 Nepalese, in Saptari district in South-East Nepal as they violated the lockdown.

