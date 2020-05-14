Nepal's COVID-19 Cases Climb to 246

World. (File Image)

Kathmandu, May 14 (PTI) A six-year-old girl was among the three new coronavirus cases reported in Nepal during the last 48 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country to 246, the health ministry said on Thursday.

Besides the 6-year-old girl from Kapilavastu district, other COVID-19 patients include a 32-year-old man from Kathmandu and a 49-year-old man from Nawalarasi district.

The new cases were recorded in the last 48 hours, health officials said.

So far, 22,664 people have been tested for the COVID-19.

With the emergence of new cases, the authorities have halted vehicles entering Kathmandu from outside districts.

Meanwhile, the local authorities have sealed the Birgunj Municipality situated on the Nepal-India border as dozens of coronavirus cases were reported from the area over the past few days.

Nepal's Province No. 2 and Province No. 5, which have borders with India, have the highest number of confirmed cases.

Province No. 2 has 99, while Province No. 5 has 95 coronavirus cases. However, Province No. 1, also bordering India, has 35 cases. Province No. 3 and 4 have respectively 10 and 2 COVID-19 cases.

Province No. 6 situated in North-west Nepal has not reported any case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)