Nepal's New COVID-19 Hotspot to Be Sealed for 3 Days

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 5 (ANI): In order to avert further spread of COVID-19, the local authority of Banke District of Nepal has imposed complete restriction in movement inside Nepalgunj Sub- Metropolitan starting Tuesday.The District Administration Office, Banke decision to impose complete restriction in Nepalgunj city comes after it reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday."No movement shall be made inside the city starting 11 AM from Tuesday. It will remain in effect for 3 days with the chances of further extension," Kumar Bahadur Khadka, Chief District Officer of Banke confirmed ANI on phone.Nationwide lockdown imposed by the federal government from March 24 was reportedly violated in Nepalgunj in Mid-Western Nepal with people coming out of homes on a daily basis overcrowding the market."For three days the lockdown in Nepalgunj will see some strictness. People have been advised to stay indoors and they can add on their stocks by 11 AM tomorrow, after that, only the pharmaceuticals would be allowed to lift their shutter up, while others won't," Khadka, Chief Administrator of Banke said.Nepalgunj reported its first case of COVID-19 on Friday. A total of 90 samples were collected from the area near where he lived out of which 15 turned positive for the virus on Sunday alone.Though the head cleric of the local mosque has been identified as the first patient of the district, the source of the virus contamination is yet to be determined."We are now conducting tests and contact tracing. Very primary source of contamination identification is underway," Kismat Kumar Kachyapati, Chairman of Khajura Village Council which is identified as the new hotspot informed ANI.All the infected ones are currently kept under medical observation at Sushil Koirala Cancer Hospital's isolation ward.Banke District in Mid-western Nepal lies at about 490 kilometres from capital Kathmandu. (ANI)

