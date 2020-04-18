Nepal's Second COVID-19 Patient Recovered: Health Ministry

World. (File Image)

Kathmandu [Nepal], April 18 (ANI): After staying at the hospital for about a month, Nepal's second COVID-19 patient walked back home on Saturday after a full recovery, Health Ministry of Nepal said."The 19-year-old patient returned home today. She was admitted to Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital, Teku, on March 23 after she tested positive," Madhav Raj Tiwari, press advisor to Health Minister Bhanubhakta Dhakal told ANI.The discharged teenager had returned from France via Qatar on March 17 and was in self-quarantine but took a test after her Vietnamese friend tested positive for the virus.Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli took to Twitter to congratulate the teenager on her recovery. The girl had spent 27 days in the hospital fighting the infection."Coronavirus-infected second patient has been discharged from the hospital after full recovery. I wish for her better health and also take a moment to thank doctors, health staff and others involved," PM Oli tweeted.Two persons have recovered from the deadly virus so far. As on Saturday, the number of active cases in Nepal stands at 28 out of which 15 are Indian nationals. (ANI)

