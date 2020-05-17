Netanyahu Thanks Modi for Congratulatory Message on Forming New Government in Israel

World. (File Image)

Jerusalem, May 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday thanked his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for his congratulatory message on forming a new government in Israel and vowed to continue to "strengthen the important" relationship between the two countries.

Israel's new government was sworn in on Sunday under Netanyahu, bringing an end to the longest political deadlock in the country's history which saw a caretaker government in charge for over 500 days and three back-to-back general elections with no clear verdict.

The vote of confidence in the new government was passed with 73 votes in favour and 46 against in the Knesset or the Parliament.

"Thank you my dear friend the Prime Minister of India! We will continue to strengthen the important relationship between us," Netanyahu tweeted in Hebrew, responding to Modi's message.

Earlier, Modi was among the first global leaders to congratulate Netanyahu on the formation of his coalition government after months of political uncertainty.

"Mazal Tov (congratulations) my friend @netanyahu for forming your fifth government in Israel," Modi wrote on Twitter in Hebrew and English.

"I wish you and @gantzbe (Benny Gantz) success and look forward to continue working closely with your government to further strengthen India-Israel strategic partnership," the prime minister said.

Netanyahu, 70, and his rival-turned-partner Benny Gantz joined hands to form a coalition government under a power-sharing agreement that would see the latter taking over the premiership on November 17, 2021.

