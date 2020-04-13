Netflix Greenlights Korean Zombie Series 'All Of Us Are Dead'

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Los Angeles, Apr 13 (PTI) Netflix has ordered the series adaptation of the popular Korean zombie webtoon "Now At Our School".

Billed as a "fresh take" on the Korean zombie genre, the new show is titled "All Of Us Are Dead", reported Deadline.

The streamer has joined hands with Lee JQ of "Beethoven Virus" and "Damo: The Legendary Police Woman" fame to back the new original.

"All Of Us Are Dead" follows a group of high school students who are faced with an extreme crisis situation when they become trapped in their school, while a zombie virus spreads like a wildfire.

The original webtoon has been successful in Korea and was also well-received in Indonesia, Thailand and Taiwan courtesy the rise in popularity of digital comics.

The Netflix original series is written by Chun Sung-il, and will be directed by Lee JQ and Kim Nam-su.

It will be produced by JTBC Studios in association with Film Monster, and will premiere worldwide on Netflix.

It is currently unknown when the show will debut.

Korea has a rich history with the zombie genre, including 2016 smash theatrical hit "Train To Busan". Netflix's first Korean original, "Kingdom", also has an undead bent. The second season of the show premiered last month. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)