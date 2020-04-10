New App Allows Arunachal People to Report Their Health Status

Itanagar, Apr 10 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh government, as part of its measures to combat COVID-19, has launched an app, which will enable people to self-report health status, including their body temperature or any other complications they were encountering.

The easy-to-use app 'COVID CARE' is available on Android phones and efforts were on to extend the facility to Apple users, too, state Health Secretary P Prathiban told PTI.

"The app will provide real-time information to the administration, which, in case of emergencies, can take necessary measures. It makes giving and receiving care safe and easy for healthcare workers and common people," he said.

Launched two days ago, the app has notched up at least 120 downloads, Prathiban said, adding that it could turn out to be a "powerful tool" for the state government to combat the dreaded disease.

"The platform will also offer friendly reminders to those placed under quarantine and a geofencing feature will ensure that people don't break isolation norms," he said.

Citizens, the principal beneficiaries of the app, were being sent a text message along with a link to download it.

COVID CARE has been developed by Atsuya Technologies, a Chennai-based IT company, which reached out to Chief Minister Pema Khandu to offer its services for free, the health secretary added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)