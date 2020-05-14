New Covid-19 Guidelines; Test Mandatory for All Entering TN, Travelling Inter-district

Chennai, May 14 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government has made it mandatory to test all people entering the state from other parts of the country or abroad and those within returning to their home towns, according to its revised guidelines on COVID-19 testing and quarantine on Thursday.

Testing will be done on people coming into Tamil Nadu from all the states and union territories, the revised guidelines said.

While those testing positive will be taken to a hospital, those coming from hotspots and testing negative for the virus will be in institutional quarantine for seven days, it said.

After a week, if the individuals display no symptoms, then they will be sent for home quarantine or continued in government quarantine facility in case the said individual does not have facilities at home for the remaining seven days.

Those from other states (non-hotspots) who test negative may be sent for home quarantine or institutional quarantine if facilities were not available in their homes for two weeks.

The state government has, however, exempted four categories of travellers from undergoing institutional quarantine norms, including people aged over 75 years.

The four exempted categories of travellers are: People with terminal illnesses and those requiring immediate medical attention in a hospital, pregnant women, people who are to attend a funeral or death rituals of an immediate family member and those above 75 and who require assistance.

They can opt for home or hospital quarantine after initial testing if they submit an undertaking that they will get themselves admitted in a medical facility if their test results come back as positive. Such people will be made to undergo medical examination to confirm the status and must submit a request for exemption in advance to the authorities, the government said.

Recently, the state government had set up a website to facilitate the return of the Tamils across the world who have been stranded due to the lockdown.

