New Multi-device Feature Spotted in WhatApps's Latest Android Beta Version

Washington D.C. [USA], April 29 (ANI): Last month, WABetaInfo reported that WhatsApp is working towards adding support for multiple devices and it was spotted in the development phase. The clues about the feature have again been spotted in the latest Android Beta update 2.20.143.According to Verge, it is a multi-device feature, meaning, it would allow users to operate the same WhatsApp account on different devices at the same time. So, this new feature would allow you to use the same account on your Android device as well as a tablet.Last month, WABetaInfo stated that: "WhatsApp is giving a lot of priorities to this feature, bringing many improvements in every update. Being under development, these changes are not visible publicly."Already, the faced owned application shows the string "Use WhatsApp on other devices", suggesting that other devices will be able to use the same account in future.And another added perk is that the connection to the internet won't be necessary for the main device that has a WhatsApp account.All the devices with WhatsApp account activated would receive notifications around texts and calls. All actions will be synced (such as starring a message, muting/archiving a chat, and such).This feature, however, isn't available yet and is currently under development. WhatsApp might announce a release date for the same, after making the feature completely bug free. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)