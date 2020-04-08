New York Reports Record Coronavirus Deaths but Curve Flattening: Governor

World. (File Image)

New York, Apr 8 (AFP) New York recorded a new single-day high for coronavirus deaths on Wednesday but Governor Andrew Cuomo said the epidemic appeared to be stablising.

Cuomo said 779 people had died in the last 24 hours, outdoing the previous high of 731 set on Monday.

"We are flattening the curve," the governor told reporters, stressing that social confinement orders were working. (AFP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)