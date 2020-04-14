NGT Suspends Its Functioning Till May 3, Cancels 2020 Summer Vacations to Make Up for Corona-led Lockdown Losses

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): In view of extension of COVID-19 lockdown, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday suspended its functioning till May 3."In continuation of earlier circular dated March 31, in the wake of outbreak of coronavirus and consequent to extension of lockdown phase till May 3, all concerned are intimated that all the matters scheduled to be listed from April 15 to May 3 of NGT (Principal Bench) and all Zonal Benches stand adjourned," said a statement released by Registrar General Ashu Garg.All the matter listed between April 15 to May 1 will be taken between June 15 to July 1.The circular further clarified that that if any of the dates does not suit any party appearing in the matter, advance request for preponement or postponement of the matter can be made by sending e-mail to judicial-ngt@gov.in, after taking consent of the opposite party or parties, as per the pro-forma for seeking adjournment, which shall be considered appropriately.Earlier in day, the NGT cancelled its summer vacations in order to make up for the loss of working hours due to extraordinary situation that has so arisen and to obviate the hardships faced by the lawyers and litigants due to coronavirus outbreak."As part of measures to contain spread of pandemic coronavirus, during the lockdown phase announced by the government till 14.4.2020, the NGT restricted its functioning only to hearing of urgent matters while its staff had been working from home. The lockdown has now been extended by the government till May 3, 2020," the NGT said in a statement."In order to make up for the loss of working hours due to extraordinary situation that has so arisen and to obviate the hardship faced by the lawyers and litigants during this period, the competent authority has been pleased to modify the NGT calendar notified earlier and to order that the summer vacations for the NGT as scheduled for the month of June 2020, stand cancelled," the NGT said.The NGT would be fully functional for the whole month of June 2020, save for Saturdays, Sundays and Gazetted Holidays.The Registry of NGT shall be functioning on all Saturdays as well, except second Saturday. This shall be subject to further modification, if and when fresh directions are issued by the government, the competant authority said. The 21-day nationwide lockdown in India, which was imposed till April 14, has been extended till May 3 with strict restrictions in place till April 20. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that a decision on easing restrictions will be taken after a week, only at places which do not have COVID-19 hotspots. (ANI)

