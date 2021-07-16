Singer Nick Jonas has taken off his beard, leaving netizens in awe of his clean-shaven look. On Thursday night, Nick took to Instagram and posted a video of him shaving his face. "Shaved my face for the first time in a long time," he captioned one of the images, wherein he flaunted his shaven face. Priyanka Chopra Is Missing Her ‘Firework’ Nick Jonas on the 4th of July, Shares an Adorable Picture With Her Hubby (View Pic).

In the picture, he can be seen sporting a pink polo with a black floral design.

Nick's latest posts have garnered several reactions from social media users, including comments from Nick's wife and Priyanka Chopra Jonas "A baby," a user quipped. Nick Jonas Shares Romantic Picture With Wifey Priyanka Chopra, Says He is Missing His ‘Heart’.

Nick Jonas Goes Clean-Shave

Nick Jonas' Fresh Look

"Nick J's off the chain," his brother Joe Jonas joked, while Ryan Tedder commented, "Yungin!!". (ANI) Priyanka dropped a heart emoji on the post.

For the unversed, Nick and Priyanka have been married since 2018.

