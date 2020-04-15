Niharika Singh to Be ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong's Advisor in Upcoming Show

Singapore, April 15 (ANI): India's Niharika Singh will be the advisor to ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong for the upcoming reality show -- The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition.As many as 12 ONE Championship world champions will delight their fans with their presence when they take part in the physical challenges alongside the handpicked contestants during the show.'The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition' is giving sports lovers a unique opportunity to see ONE Championship fighters judge the 16 contestants in this intense show where the ultimate prize is a once-in-a-lifetime USD 250,000 job under the mentorship of Sityodtong.Singh, who is currently the VP and Head of Product at ONE Championship, has been working closely with Sityodtong. She is an IIT Delhi and IIM Bangalore pass out and joined ONE Championship in 2019."We are looking for the person with the strongest mind, the toughest body, and the most unbreakable spirit -- which is essentially the rite of passage to ONE Championship. So prepare to see nail-biting excitement, high stakes drama, and explosive emotions as these 16 contestants compete for the opportunity of a lifetime," said Singh in a statement. (ANI)

