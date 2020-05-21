Nine New COVID-19 Cases in CRPF, Total Count Reaches 335

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): With nine new cases reported in the Central Reserve Police Force, the number of positive coronavirus cases in the force is now 335.A CRPF press release said that out of the total cases, 121 personnel are at present undergoing treatment and two fatalities have been reported. India has reported 5,609 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases in the country to 1,12,359 according to Union Health Ministry. Of the total count, 63,624 are active cases. (ANI)

