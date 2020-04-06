Ninth COVID-19 Patient Recovers in Chhattisgarh

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 6 (ANI): The ninth COVID-19 patient in Chhattisgarh, out of 10 affected persons, has now fully recovered, officials said on Monday."Now there is only one person in Chhattisgarh who has COVID19 and he is being looked after by a team of expert doctors, all other patients have been cured," said TS Singh Deo, Chhattisgarh Health Minister. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India climbed to 4,067, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.As many as 109 deaths have been reported across the country due to the deadly disease. There are 3,666 active cases in the country while 292 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

