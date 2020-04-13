Nippon India MF Encourages Distributors to Contribute Funds for COVID-19

New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) After pledging money to relief funds, Nippon India Mutual Fund is now encouraging its distributors to contribute from their commissions for combating the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The fund house has recently donated Rs 4 crore to PM Cares Fund and Rs 1 crore to Maharashtra CM Relief Fund.

In a note to its mutual fund distributors and partners, Nippon India MF said, "whatever amount you wish to contribute from your commission, will be matched by us, and the same will be contributed to PM Cares Fund".

"Remember, every little bit matters and we urged you to donate wholeheartedly towards this noble cause," it added.

