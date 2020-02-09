Nischal, Anuradha and Yogesh Singh Register Win in National Rifle/Pistol Trials

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): The concluding day of the National Rifle and Pistol Shooting trials in Thiruvananthapuram saw Haryana's Nischal claiming the women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) T2 trial while Indian Navy shooters Anuradha and Yogesh Singh won the women's 10m Air Pistol and Men's 25M CenterFire Pistol T2 competitions respectively.Nischal shot 459.6 in the eight-woman final to outlast the likes of India international N Gaayathri of Tamil Nadu who came in second with 453.2, the seasoned Lajja Gauswami of Gujarat who was third with 443.0 as well as Tokyo 2020 quota winner Anjum Moudgil of Punjab who finished fourth with 432.5.In the other Olympic event, Anuradha of the Indian Navy who made it to the Indian team last year, won the women's 10M Air Pistol final overcoming Youth Olympic Games champion Manu Bhaker, shooting 243.0 to Manu's 241.1.Fellow Tokyo 2020 quota winner and Haryana state-mate Yashaswini Singh Deswal was third with 220.4 in a top drawer final which also had seasoned international shooters like Annu Raj Singh and Shweta Singh in it.Yogesh Singh led a Navy 1-2 in the men's 25M CenterFire Pistol final shooting 585 to Rajat Kumar Yadav's 584. Gourav Gupta of Haryana was third with a 580.Manu did win on the day though, capturing the Junior women's 10M Air Pistol T2 trials with a 243.5 in the final. Rhythm Sangwan, again from Haryana and who has had a very good Trials competition, came in second with 240.1. Rhythm had also qualified for the senior final. (ANI)

