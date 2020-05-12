Nitin Gadkari Welcomes 'historical Package' for MSME, Cottage Industry Sector

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Union Minister for MSMEs and Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday welcomed the relief package worth Rs 20 lakh crore announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, through this "historical package", the Prime Minister has fulfilled the expectations and aspirations of the MSME, village and cottage industry sector.Gadkari said, with "abundant resources, superior technology and raw materials", India can soon become self-reliant in all sectors, read a statement."Industry can never forget this support given by Prime Minister to small industries, cottage industries and rural industries. Over 11 crore wokers, who work in these, have been given relief. We will become a super economic power, come out of this crisis and walk towards development," Gadkari said.While addressing the nation, Prime Minister Modi said, "I announce a special economic package today. This will play an important role in the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.' The announcements made by the government over COVID, decisions of RBI and today's package totals to Rs 20 lakh crore. This is 10 per cent of India's GDP".The Prime Minister said that humanity would not accept defeat from the coronavirus but the people have to stay safe and move forward."We had never seen or heard about such a crisis ever before. This is definitely unimaginable for mankind. It is unprecedented. But humanity will not accept defeat from this virus. We have to not only protect ourselves but also move forward," he said.The phase three of the lockdown is coming to an end on May 17. (ANI)

