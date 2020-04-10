Nitish Asks People to Stay Away from COVID-19 Related Rumours

Patna, Apr 10 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday asked people not to pay heed to rumours linked to COVID-19 and urged them to maintain love, harmony and brotherhood for successfully facing challenge of the deadly virus.

Kumar instructed Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar and Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey to involve all the District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police to ensure that any kind of rumours vis--vis coronavirus transmission donot spread among the citizens. Kumar, who held a high-level review meeting on the coronavirus situation in the state, urged people to maintain discipline during COVID-19 triggered lockdown which would help the state break the chain of the virus transmission. The chief minister asked officials to keep a close watch over the situation in Siwan and other places from where reports of COVID-19 cases are coming and initiate timely action as per the established protocol. Siwan, with close to 30 coronavirus positive cases, has emerged as a hotspot for the virus.

Kumar appealed to the people having any apprehension about the infection to visit the testing centre to help their family members and people around them stay safe. People, who have either undertaken foreign tours or have come from other states, should not hide their travel history as it would not only pose danger to them but also to those who might have come in their contacts, he said.

Kumar also directed officials to ensure that citizens maintain social distancing while venturing out to buy essential items in the markets. As per the State Health Societys bulletin issued on Friday evening, total number of positive coronavirus cases stood at 60 with one death in the state. One person hailing from Munger had died on March 21 last.

Out of 5485 samples tested so far, 5421 have been found negative while four have been rejected, the bulletin said.

