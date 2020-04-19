Nitish Reviews Schemes for Creating Employment Opportunities for Labourers

Patna, Apr 19 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday reviewed steps being taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 and schemes to create employment opportunities during the lockdown period in the state.

Kumar told officials to expedite work relating to seven resolves that include - providing piped drinking water to every household, pucca road and drainage, construction of toilets, renovation of ponds under Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali and MNREGA schemes.

The state government intends to provide more and more employment opportunities to labourers so that they do not face any difficulties in getting work, Kumar said, according to an official release.

He asked officials to expedite digging of ponds measuring less than an acre of land under MNREGA. He also asked them to expedite the Water Resources departments work being carried out for anti-erosion and embankment strengthening.

These measures would provide work opportunities to people and labourers, the CM said, adding that local labourers should be used as per the guideline besides following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

He told the officials to expedite wheat procurement in the state as the state government has enhanced the procurement target so that more farmers can get fair price of their produce.

Food and Consumer Protection Department officials informed the CM that at least 7 lakh MT of wheat will be procured this season. Kumar, however, stressed for procurement of more than 7 lakh MT of wheat.

The door to door campaign (screening) is being carried out on the lines of Pulse Polio to identify COVID-19 infected people in affected districts, he said, adding that 1.84 crore people in 33.86 lakh households have been surveyed so far under the drive.

Of the above figure, merely 980 people had symptoms of general disease like cold, cough and fever, he said.

Kumar stressed the need for paying special attention to the quality of food being served at disaster relief camps in the state. If the need arises, the number of camps will be increased as there is no paucity of funds for the purpose because victims of disaster have the first right over states exchequer.

The state government is helping out people considering it (COVID-19 pandemic) as disaster, Kumar added.

