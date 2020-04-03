No Dearth of Medical Supplies to Fight COVID-19: Sadananda Gowda

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister DV Sadananda Gowda on Friday said there is no dearth of medical supplies across the country to combat the COVID-19 outbreak."The central government is making sure that all the essential medical supplies are in place to fight COVID-19," a release quoted Gowda as saying.He said that 62 lifeline 'Udan' flights transported over 15.4 tons of essential medical supplies in the last five days. "Cargo flights have supplied 10 tons of medical equipment across the country in the last four days," the minister said."The government is also paying full attention on manufacturing activities of essential items like pharmaceuticals and hospital devices. For this, over 200 units in SEZs are operational," Gowda added.The minister informed that a Central Control Room has been set up for close monitoring of the distribution of essential medical items and to address logistic-related issues. (ANI)

