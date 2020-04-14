No Entry for Devotees at Lord Venkateswara Temple Till May 3

Tirupati (AP), Apr 14 (PTI) The famous Lord Venkateswara temple at nearby Tirumala will remain out of bounds for devotees till May 3 following the extension of the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which governs the Lord Balaji temple among others, made the announcement following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on Tuesday extending the lockdown, a temple official said.

TTD had on March 20 barred entry of devotees into the temple for a week in the wake of the coronavirus scare and later extended it after the Prime Minister announced a nationwide lockdown on March 24, TTD Public Relations Officer, Dr T Ravi told P T I.

He further said all rituals and were being conducted daily by the priests as usual at the hill temple.PTI COR SS

